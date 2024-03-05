New Delhi, March 5: Social media users across the world complained of widespread outages across several Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, on Tuesday. Voicing their concerns on X, the users said they were not able to access the platform and were getting logged out of their accounts on Facebook and other platforms automatically. Meta spokesperson, Andy Stone said the company was aware of the troubles being faced by users worldwide, adding that it was working to resolve the issue.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Stone posted on X. DownDetector website showed a spike in graphs showing the widespread outage being experienced by users. According to the outage monitoring service, the service interruption in India started around 8. 30 pm. At least 14,857 users flagged difficulty in using Facebook and 32,518 users in using Instagram, according to the website.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

The DownDetector map showed outages being experienced in cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and many others. The website also showed outages being experienced not just in India, but in several other countries as well, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Brazil. Facebook users in Nepal also complained that they are not able to access Facebook and even Facebook Messenger.

Several social media users took to the microblogging website X -- which is now owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk -- and complained of difficulties being faced in using the platforms. Meanwhile, taking a veiled dig at Meta over the global outages across its two popular platforms, the Tesla CEO said the server of 'X' platform were 'working'. "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working," he posted from his official handle. Further details are awaited.

