Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are down for several users. Netizens took to X, formerly Twitter to confirm the news. One user said, "Facebook and Instagram users flocking to X to check if these websites are down," while a second user said that he was checking X to confirm if Instagram is down. Several users said that they were unable to load the apps or websites. A few others said that they were logged out of Facebook while Instagram didn't work at all. Users in India and across the globe have been facing the outage for some time. Besides Facebook and Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Threads are also not working for hundreds and thousands of users. #instagramdown Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral on Twitter After Instagram Faces Outage for Many Users, Check Hilarious Reactions.

Are Facebook and Instagram Down?

Facebook and Instagram users flocking to X to check if these websites are down#facebookdown #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/IZwgjmlMx5 — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) March 5, 2024

We Agree

Me checking twitter to confirm if instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/87MsJDXhg4 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 5, 2024

Instagram and Facebook are down

Me making my annual return to X because instagram and Facebook are down #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/LiBqXEFLX3 — Brozzay (@leahbrody) March 5, 2024

#InstagramDown

Your Whole Network Is Down

Hey @facebook what the hell you guys doing over there? Your whole network is down... is it time to find a different app? Or should we call Zucky? — Jeremy francois (@Pzamkr) March 5, 2024

