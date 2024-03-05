Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, on Tuesday, March 5, took a dig at Meta after its apps including Facebook and Instagram faced a global outage. "If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working," Elon Musk said in his tweet. Musk also shared a meme where X is seen as the captain leading the team of Instagram, Facebook and Threads as Penguins. Meta apps including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads went down for millions across the globe, as users were logged out from their accounts. Several users were shown "Session Expired" while tried to log in to the meta platforms. Facebook and Instagram Down: Meta Platforms Stop Working Suddenly, Netizens Take to X To Share Updates After Popular Apps Show 'Session Expired'.

Our Servers Are Working

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

See Elon Musk's Tweet

