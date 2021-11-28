Lima, Nov 28 (AP) The US Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it is extremely strong, it was relatively deep, measured at 112 kilometers, which usually reduces damage and casualties.

Also Read | Pakistan: Protest in Quetta for Protection of Doctors, Providing Medical Facilities in Govt-run Hospitals.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the coastal city of Barranca. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Peru: Quake of 5.1-Magnitude Hits Near Callao.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)