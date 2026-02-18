New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Army's Harmanjot Singh will be among the 12-member Indian team that will compete in the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships scheduled for February 21 in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Indian team will leave on Wednesday for Japan, said Bahadur Singh Sagoo, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

The AFI selected the national team based on the athletes' performances at the 60th National Cross-Country Championships held last month in Ranchi, Jharkhand, according to an AFI release.

The Indian athletes will compete in the senior men's, women's, and U20 groups. Harmanjot Singh will compete in the men's 10km. Aditya Gurjar, Abhinandan Suryavanshi and Karan Ramesh Saranade will represent India in the men's U20 category. The distance for the men's U20 event is 8 km.

Also Read | IND 23/1 in 3 Overs | India vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 36: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma Eye Quick Runs.

The members of the women's 10km team are Nandani Gupta, Ujala, Soniya and Munni Devi. Versha, Mani Yadav, Sonam Kumari and Aarju will compete in the women's U20 group.

Indian Team: Men: 10 km: Harmanjot Singh. U20: 8km: Aditya Gurjar, Abhinandan Suryavanshi, Karan Ramesh Saranade. Women: 10km: Nandani Gupta, Ujala, Soniya, Munni Devi. U20: 6km: Versha, Mani Yadav, Sonam Kumari, Aarju. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)