More than 80 actors, directors and writers who are current or former participants in Germany's Berlin International Film Festival 2026 have signed an open letter condemning the organization's "institutional silence" and "censoring" over the war in Gaza. The open letter, first published by leading US entertainment trade magazine and website Variety, was signed by the likes of British actress Tilda Swinton, Spanish actor Javier Bardem, Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles and British filmmaker Mike Leigh. Politics Meets Escapist Thrills at the 2026 Berlinale.

It comes in response to comments made by the head of the festival's jury, German filmmaker Wim Wenders, who last week responded to a journalist's question about the lack of a public statement on Gaza by stating that "We should stay out of politics."

Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of 2026 Berlin Film Festival Over Gaza

Award-winning Indian author and filmmaker Arundhati Roy pulled out of this year's Berlinale in response to Wenders' comments. Arundhati Roy To Be Prosecuted Under UAPA For 'Provocative' Speech At Event in 2010.

Indian Author and Filmmaker Arundhati Roy Pulls out of Berlinale 2026

"We are dismayed at the Berlinale's involvement in censoring artists who oppose Israel's ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the German state's key role in enabling it," the joint statement reads.

Israel-Gaza War and Germany's Stance

Numerous international rights organizations and a UN commission of inquiry have found Israel's war in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, to be a genocide. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is also hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly denied the accusations of genocide. Germany has formally intervened at the ICJ in support of Israel, rejecting genocide allegations brought by South Africa.

Open Letter Calls on 2026 Berlinale to Speak out on Gaza

The actors and filmmakers who signed the open letter argue that there is a wider culture in Germany that has stifled speech in favor of Palestinians' rights. "We fervently disagree with the statement made by Berlinale 2026 jury president Wim Wenders that filmmaking is 'the opposite of politics,'" the open letter reads. "You cannot separate one from the other."

"We are deeply concerned that the German state-funded Berlinale is helping put into practice what Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion, recently condemned as Germany's misuse of draconian legislation 'to restrict advocacy for Palestinian rights, chilling public participation and shrinking discourse in academia and the arts'."

The letter points out that the Berlinale has in the past made "clear statements" about the "atrocities" carried out against civilians in Ukraine and Iran.

"We call on the Berlinale to fulfill its moral duty and clearly state its opposition to Israel's genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Palestinians, and completely end its involvement in shielding Israel from criticism and calls for accountability," it reads.

By Zac Crellin.

