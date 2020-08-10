Canberra [Australia], Aug 10 (ANI): A special Air India flight, under the Vande Bharat Mission, carrying Indian nationals stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions took off from Sydney airport on Monday.

"VandeBharatMission continues to bring home stranded Indian Nationals. It has facilitated travel of over a million stranded Indian nationals so far!! Another Special flight, AI 301 Sydney-Delhi sector left Sydney airport today. Thank you @dfat @airindiain @MEAIndia and @MoCA_GoI," Consulate General of India, Sydney tweeted.

Also Read | Abdul Hamid Najar, District President of Budgam BJP OBC Morcha, Dies After Being Shot at by Terrorists: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that over 6,000 stranded Indians returned to the country from across the world on Sunday.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions. (ANI)

Also Read | Bill Gates Says It's 'Mind-Blowing' That US Hasn't Improved COVID-19 Testing As Country's Coronavirus Tally Tops 5 Million.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)