Balochistan [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): The protest camp set up by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) to address enforced disappearances has reached 6,031 days as of Tuesday. This camp has been persistently held outside the Quetta Press Club to advocate for the return of missing persons, as reported by the Baloch media outlet Zrumbesh.

On this occasion, individuals from diverse backgrounds visited the protest camp to show their support for the families of the missing persons. Attendees called for an absolute cessation of enforced disappearances and the prompt recovery of all missing individuals, declaring that this matter signifies a severe human rights crisis impacting not just the families involved but society at large. They urged state institutions to adhere to the constitution and the law, ensuring justice for the families affected, according to Zrumbesh.

During the event, VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch stated that the extensive duration of the protest camp clearly indicates that the issue of enforced disappearances remains unsolved. He stressed that the protest will persist until all missing persons are found and their families receive justice, as cited in the Zrumbesh report.

Enforced disappearances have been a highly controversial issue in Balochistan, with families frequently accusing state security agencies of detaining individuals without any charges. Over the last twenty years, families in the province have organised many protests and sit-ins in search of information about their missing loved ones.

Human rights organisations, including the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have recorded thousands of such cases, though the official statistics provided by the Pakistani government significantly disagree. Human rights bodies such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have continuously voiced their concerns regarding this matter, urging Pakistani authorities to investigate reports of enforced disappearances, ensure accountability, and put an end to the practice of secret detentions, as noted in the TBP article.

Pakistani authorities have consistently denied these claims, maintaining that many of the missing individuals have either affiliated with insurgent groups or are residing abroad. Despite these denials, protests by the families of the disappeared remain a regular feature in Balochistan's civic environment, with activists highlighting the necessity for justice, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law. (ANI)

