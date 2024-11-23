Caracas, Nov 23 (AP) Venezuela's government on Friday announced another investigation against opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, continuing its efforts to blame her for the economic sanctions that the United States and other nations have imposed against the South American country.

Machado will be investigated for expressing support for a bill passed by the US House of Representatives earlier this week that would block the federal government from contracting any company doing business with Venezuela's government.

Also Read | Hush Money Case: Judge Postpones US President-Elect Donald Trump’s Sentencing Indefinitely.

A statement from Venezuela's Attorney General's Office announcing the latest investigation said Machado's comments “constitute the commission of crimes of treason against the country,” conspiracy with foreign countries and association. The statement characterised the House bill as an effort “to increase the catalogue of sanctions” against Venezuela.

The announcement came four days after the US government recognised Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as that nation's “president-elect.” President Nicolás Maduro claimed to have won the July election, but he and his government have refused to show vote tallies backing his supposed victory.

Also Read | France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

Machado won the primary organised last year by the main opposition coalition with more than 90 per cent of support. But she did not appear on the July 28 ballot because Maduro's government banned her from running for office, alleging she had sought the economic sanctions the US imposed last decade in an effort to topple Maduro.

Machado's hand-picked substitute was also barred from representing the Unitary Platform opposition coalition. That prompted the faction's leadership to choose González as candidate.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council, which is stacked with ruling party loyalists, declared Maduro the election winner hours after polls closed. Unlike previous presidential elections, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts.

But the opposition coalition collected tally sheets from 80 per cent of the nation's electronic voting machines and posted them online. González and Machado then said the voting records showed the former diplomat won the election with twice as many votes as Maduro.

González left Venezuela in September for exile in Spain after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation into the publishing of the vote tally sheets.

Venezuela's next presidential term starts January 10.

In a post on X, Machado earlier this week expressed her gratitude to members of Congress for passing the bill, which she described as a "crucial step towards holding Maduro's regime accountable.

“We look forward to continuing the fight for freedom in Venezuela, working together to achieve a swift transition to democracy and a bright future for the region,” she wrote. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)