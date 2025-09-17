New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at the VP enclave in New Delhi.

In a post on social media X, Radhakrishnan wrote that the discussions focused on strengthening trade, economic, and people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.

"Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, met Hon'ble Vice-President Shri CP Radhakrishnan at Vice-President's Enclave today. Discussions focused on strengthening trade, economic, and people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius," the post read.

Earlier, Union Minister JP Nadda also met the Mauritius PM in Delhi to highlight the enduring cultural and civilisational ties between India and Mauritius, according to an official statement from the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department.

Nadda underscored the strong historical and cultural bonds linking the two nations and noted that the visit builds on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier trip to Mauritius this year, which elevated bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, Nadda welcomed the recent initiatives announced in bilateral cooperation, including the establishment of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius and India's support for the new SSR National Hospital. He appreciated the launch of the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Mauritius.

He also shared insights on the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational structure, vision, and its structured global outreach under the Know BJP initiative.

Proposing deeper party-to-party ties, Nadda proposed a delegation exchange between the BJP and the Labour Party of Mauritius.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expand collaboration in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, underscoring the trust and friendship that define the India-Mauritius partnership.

Nadda was accompanied by Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department. (ANI)

