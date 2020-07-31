Hanoi [Vietnam], July 31 (ANI): Vietnam has reported its first coronavirus fatality after the death of an elderly man who had tested positive in Danang, Al Jazeera reported citing local media.

The COVID-19 cases reportedly had re-emerged in Danang last week after 100 days.

Meanwhile, the VNA reported that Ha Noi authorities have conducted rapid coronavirus tests for all people returning from Danang in a bid to halt the transmission of the virus.

The mass testing campaign, which began on Thursday will end on Saturday for those who visited Danang from July 1 to 29.

Authorities on Friday recorded 45 new coronavirus cases, marking the biggest daily jump in the country, bringing the total cases in the country to 509, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

