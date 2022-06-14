Hanoi [Vietnam], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 856 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 239 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 39 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 151 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by the central city of Da Nang with 64 and the northern Phu Tho province with 56.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,733,285 with 43,083 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,568,888 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 224 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 201.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity.

As of Tuesday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

