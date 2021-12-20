Hanoi [Vietnam], December 20 (ANI/VOVWORLD): There are 1,555,455 infected with COVID-19 in Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, from 16:00 on December 19 to 16:00 on December 20, 14,977 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the country, including 11 imported. Over the past day, 1,937 patients have recovered, 225 people have died.

Thus, in total, there are 1,555,455 infected people in the country - according to this indicator, Vietnam ranks 32nd among 223 countries and territories of the world, and in terms of the proportion of cases per 1 million people - 148th. The number of deaths is 29 791, which is 2 per cent of the total number of cases.

Almost 140 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been used in the country; secondarily vaccinated 62 million people; the third vaccination was given to almost 1 million 300 thousand people. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

