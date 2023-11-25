Hanoi (Vietnam), November 25 (ANI/WAM): Many domestic rubber firms are pursuing a green strategy in an effort to reduce waste and verify sustainable forest management certificates to better promote the Vietnamese rubber brand globally.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), five years ago, the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) piloted a programme on sustainable rubber forest management, creating a premise for its members to expand their rubber areas.

The group reported that as of the end of the third quarter, 30 of its member companies set forth sustainable forest management plans, up nine from the 2022 figure, spanning 272,000 hectares or 95 per cent of the total area.

Meanwhile, 18 members have been granted sustainable forest management certificates with more than 113,000 hectares, fulfilling 83 per cent of the set target. (ANI/WAM)

