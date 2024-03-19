New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Vinay Kumar (IFS: 1992), presently Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA also said.

Russia, which recently underwent elections, has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Vladimir Putin for a huge victory in the 2024 polls.

"Warm congratulation to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Since the signing of "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 (during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India), India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship including political, security, trade and economy, defence, science and technology, and culture, the MEA said in a statement.

Under the Strategic Partnership, several institutionalized dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels to ensure regular interaction and follow up on cooperation activities.

During the visit of the Russian President to India in December 2010, the Strategic Partnership was elevated to the level of a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence. India-Russia military technical cooperation has evolved from a buyer - seller framework to one involving joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems, the MEA also said. (ANI)

