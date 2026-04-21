Moers [Germany], April 21 (ANI): A violent confrontation involving over 40 individuals broke out at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in North Rhine-Westphalia, necessitating a major intervention by law enforcement. According to the German newspaper Bild, the deployment of specialised tactical units was required to restore order at the religious site.

The clash occurred on Sunday, prompting a massive security response after footage emerging on social media platforms depicted scenes of significant unrest within the premises. Visual evidence suggests that the physical altercation involved the use of sharp implements, including knives and kirpans.

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In response to the escalating situation, nearly 100 officers were dispatched to the scene. As reported by Bild, the deployment included a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Dusseldorf and a helicopter for aerial surveillance following reports that shots had been fired.

The conflict reportedly intensified quickly on Sunday afternoon. Describing the onset of the violence to Bild, a 56-year-old eyewitness stated, "Shortly before the prayer service, attackers used pepper spray, then one fired a pistol. I also saw knives."

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Preliminary enquiries indicate that the unrest may be rooted in internal disagreements regarding the management and financial affairs of the gurdwara. These disputes reportedly involve the election of a new board and the administration of community assets.

Elaborating on the long-standing friction, the same eyewitness told Bild, "The background is a dispute between former committee members and the current ones. It also involves money belonging to the community. There have been problems and trouble for quite some time. But mainly it's about influence and who has the say here in the temple."

The sudden outbreak of fighting led to significant distress among the congregation. According to accounts cited by Neue Ruhr Zeitung (NRZ), worshippers fled the building in a state of alarm, with one witness noting, "Several people ran out of the building, some of them barefoot."

Emergency medical teams provided treatment to the injured at the scene, with most individuals suffering from head wounds. While police cordoned off the premises and conducted a search for a potential gunman, no such individual was located, though one person has been taken into custody.

Investigators at the site recovered cartridge cases, leading to suspicions that a blank-firing weapon may have been utilised during the brawl. However, Bild reports that the firearm in question has yet to be found.

German authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the violent episode and the underlying grievances. A police spokesperson informed NRZ that the ongoing enquiries are "proceeding in all directions". (ANI)

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