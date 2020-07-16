Miami, Jul 16 (AP) Arizona, Texas and Florida together reported about 25,000 new coronavirus cases as restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic took hold in the United States and around the world in an unsettling sign reminiscent of the dark days of April.

The face-covering mandates, lockdowns, health checks and quarantine orders underscored the reality that the number of infections is continuing to tick upward in parts of the world and that a return to normalcy may be farther off than many leaders had envisioned just weeks ago.

Alabama will begin requiring face masks after the state reported a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day. In Texas, which again set a record Wednesday for confirmed new cases with nearly 10,800, Republican Gov Greg Abbott has increasingly emphasized face coverings as the state's way out of avoiding another lockdown, which he has not ruled out.

Among the sternest measures were in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo added to a list totaling 22 states whose visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days if they visit the tri-state region.

Out-of-state travelers arriving in New York airports from those states face a USD 2,000 fine and a mandatory quarantine order if they fail to fill out a tracing form.

The broad reach of the virus has brought scrutiny to governors' decisions. Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt, a first-term Republican governor who has backed one of the country's most aggressive reopening plans, became the first U.S. governor to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He plans to quarantine at home.

Stitt, who has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself, attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there, though Stitt said he's confident he didn't contract the virus at the gathering.

“As far as where he became infected, it's really unknown,” Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said.

Florida broke the 300,000 barrier on confirmed cases Wednesday, reporting 10,181 new ones as its daily average death rate continues to rise. Major cities in Florida have imposed mask rules, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has declined to issue a state-wide order, arguing those are best decided on and enforced locally.

Still, on Tuesday the governor wore a mask while speaking publicly for the first time — at a round-table news conference with Miami-Dade County mayors.

“We have broken single-day records several times this week and there's nothing about it that says we're turning the corner, or seeing light at the end of the tunnel. I don't' see that in the numbers," said Dr Nicholas Namias, chief of trauma and surgical critical care at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He said diminishing bed capacity is creating problems at the Miami medical center. “We're getting to the point where it's going to be full. We have gridlock and we won't be able to take patients and they'll just be stacked in the ERs,” Namias said.

Businesses imposed their own restrictions, too, with Walmart becoming the largest US retailer to require customers to wear face coverings at all of its Sam's Club and namesake stores.

Recreation and entertainment destinations were confronting how and when to return to business.

Organisers canceled the 2021 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, because of the pandemic's impact on long-range planning for the New Year's tradition, the Tournament of Roses Association said Wednesday.

But Disney World went ahead with the rolling opening of its Florida theme parks that started last weekend, welcoming back visitors to Epcot and Hollywood Studios — despite the surge of cases in the state.

As schools contemplate how to safely hold classes, at least three dozen high school students in northern Illinois tested positive for the coronavirus after some attending summer sports camps showed symptoms of the disease.

In South Carolina, meanwhile, elected leaders were joining forces to demand that schools open five days a week for in-person instruction.

Other countries imposed lockdowns and implemented new health checks at their borders. (AP)

