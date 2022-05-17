Kathmandu [Nepal], May 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his visit to Nepal on Buddha Purnima has been a special one and key MoUs were signed which will diversify and deepen cooperation.

"My Nepal visit on Buddha Purnima has been a special one. I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba, the wonderful people and Government of Nepal for the affection," the Prime Minister said in a tweet responding to remarks by his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"Thank you, Shree @narendramodi Jee, for visiting Lumbini on #BuddhaPurnima today. I believe your special pilgrimage to the Birthplace of Lord Buddha has further strengthened our friendship and cultural ties," Deuba had said in a tweet.

PM Modi paid an official visit to Lumbini, Nepal on Monday coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. As Prime Minister, this was PM Modi's fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini.

Both Prime Ministers held a bilateral meeting, during which they followed up on their discussions held on April 2 in New Delhi.

PM Modi said he and his Nepal counterpart discussed the full range of bilateral relations.

"Today's meeting with PM @SherBDeuba was excellent. We discussed the full range of relations between India and Nepal. Key MoUs were signed which will diversify and deepen cooperation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders discussed specific initiatives and ideas to further strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including culture, economy, trade, connectivity, energy and development partnership. The two sides agreed in principle to establish sister city relations between Lumbini and Kushinagar, that are among the holiest sites of Buddhism and reflects the shared Buddhist heritage between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral power sector cooperation in recent months, that covers development of generation projects, power transmission infrastructure and power trade.

Prime Minister Deuba invited Indian companies to undertake the development of West Seti hydropower project in Nepal.

PM Modi assured India's support in the development of Nepal's hydropower sector and in encouraging interested Indian developers to expeditiously explore new projects in this regard.

Both Prime Ministers agreed to further expand educational and cultural exchanges to bring the people of the two countries closer.

Both Prime Ministers participated in a special event to mark the 2566th Buddha Jayanti celebrations that was organized by Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal. At the event, PM Modi addressed a large gathering of monks, officials, dignitaries and those associated with the Buddhist world.

PM Modi who went to Kushinagar on his return to India said the government is boosting infrastructure in the city to attract more tourists.

"Prayed at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. Our Government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar so that more tourists and pilgrims can come here," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

