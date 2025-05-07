Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): A looming water crisis has threatened Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the water level in Khanpur Dam has dropped significantly, leaving enough supply to meet the needs of its users for only 35 more days, Dawn reported.

Rocks and mounds have emerged in various reservoir areas, particularly around the main storage zone and spillways, clearly highlighting the severe effects of climate change and the rapidly declining water table. If substantial rainfall does not occur within the next 10 to 15 days, the dam's water level is likely to drop sharply, nearing the dead level.

Officials stated that the dam's catchment area, including the Margalla Hills and Galiyat, had received insufficient rainfall, further aggravating the situation.

Dam authorities expressed concern that they might be forced to halt irrigation water supply to the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as reduce the provision of drinking water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Authorities have stated that, in the absence of rainfall in the dam's catchment areas, the current water reserves in the reservoir may last only about 35 days, as reported by Dawn.

Speaking to Dawn, a WAPDA official said on Tuesday that the water level in Khanpur Dam stood at 1,935 feet above mean sea level (AMSL), just 25 feet above the dead level of 1,910 AMSL. He noted that the ongoing dry spell and insufficient rainfall in the catchment zones--including Margalla Hills and Galiyat--had caused natural springs to dry up. On Tuesday, water inflow into the dam was recorded at merely 82 cusecs, while the outflow stood at 235 cusecs per day.

Of the total outflow, 90 cusecs per day were being supplied to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and 6.18 cusecs to other smaller civic bodies and beneficiaries, such as the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Taxila.

Additionally, 48 cusecs were being released daily to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's irrigation department and 42 cusecs to Punjab for agricultural use.

Due to the worsening situation, authorities have drawn up plans to suspend the irrigation water supply to both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab starting next week. (ANI)

