Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): Areas in Islamabad have seen repeated incidents of rainwater accumulation and flood-like situations as rainwater entered several houses, Dawn reported on Thursday.

According to a report by Dawn, torrential rain led to a flood-like situation in the Chattha Bakhtawar area, with rainwater entering several houses. Meanwhile, various roads and bypasses have become nearly impassable for traffic.

"We have been facing a flood-like situation during every rainfall on this part of the road. The authorities concerned should take notice and resolve the issue," a resident told Dawn.

It further observed that rainwater has become a persistent issue for city authorities.

According to Dawn, rainwater accumulated in the Diplomatic Enclave, and recently, a flash flood swept away three cars and several motorbikes in the Saidpur area. In DHA-5, a father and daughter lost their lives when the Sawan River swept away their car.

At least 299 people, including 140 children, have died and over 700 others have been injured due to flash floods and torrential rains that have swept through multiple parts of Pakistan since late June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday, as reported by Dawn.

The NDMA said the deluges, which began on June 26, have "left a trail of devastation across the country." The fatalities include 102 men, 57 women, and 140 children, while the injured comprise 239 children, 204 women, and 272 men.

Widespread monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have caused extensive damage to the economy, infrastructure, and ecosystems, further worsened by floating plastics and poor waste management, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the extreme weather has also damaged 1,676 houses--of which 562 were completely destroyed and 1,114 were partially damaged. The floods also resulted in the loss of 428 livestock, further compounding hardships for affected communities. (ANI)

