New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India keeps an eye on all developments that may impact the security of India on being asked about the current political situation in Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson said that in any situation or development in the world and the neighbouring countries, India keeps a keen eye on all situations which might impact the security of India, especially the bordering states.

"We keep an eye on developments that impact our security," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while speaking to the reporters on Thursday.

This statement from the MEA comes when the neighbouring country is facing a political and security crisis again in a span of one year.

This week, as Zaman Park turned into a battleground between diehard PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies officials, party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sat at the dining table of his family home, where he often records interviews with media and told the world what was happening.

Islamabad IGP, Islamabad police under the leadership of DIG Operations ICT Shahzad Bukhari reached Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman for compliance with the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan by additional sessions judge Zafar Iqba, according to The News International.

Punjab province IGP Usman Anwar warned stated that the violent protesters would be apprehended with the help of CCTV footage as damaging public properties and setting police vehicles on fire came under the terrorism act and these protesters would be tried under that act.

The remarks came after the police failed to arrest Imran khan on Tuesday.

The Lahore police were told to accompany the Islamabad police team for compliance with the court orders, he added.

More personnel of the Punjab police were tasked to reach Zaman Park and help execute the court orders to arrest the PTI chairman, but the party workers attacked the law enforcers with sticks and pelted them with stones, leaving them injured.

In the latest development, the Lahore High Court stopped police operation to arrest Imran Khan till 10 am tomorrow at Zaman Park, reported Dawn.

This development comes after a day-long escalation between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies outside former prime minister Imran residence.

Sizeable contingents of police that were closing in on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park to arrest him for the last two days have started retreating.

On Wednesday morning, Islamabad Police, backed by Punjab Police and Rangers, resumed efforts which began on Tuesday to arrest the ex-premier in connection with the Toshkhana case. Imran skipped the indictment several times, which led to the judge issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

However, they were met with strong resistance from PTI workers, who pelted stones at them. The police responded with volleys of tear gas.

In another question related to the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs with China, MEA Spokesperson replied, "There was a commitment on both sides to have the next round of Commander-level talks at an early date in the last WMCC that took place physically in Beijing little while earlier.

The 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 22 February 2023 in Beijing, marking the first in-person meeting since July 2019.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas. The discussions were conducted in an open and constructive manner with the objective of restoring peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and creating conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

In accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the two sides agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date. They also agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels to achieve their objective.

The WMCC was established in 2012 to provide a platform for consultations and coordination between India and China on border affairs. The 26th meeting was significant as it took place amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, particularly in the wake of the 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley. (ANI)

