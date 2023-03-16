Mumbai, March 16: In what can be seen as a landmark judgment, a Dutch man was convicted for removing a condom during sex without his partner's consent. The trial is said to be the first such crime trial for "stealthing" in the Netherlands. While the Dordrecht District Court convicted the man for "stealthing", he was acquitted of the rape charge as the court observed that sex was consensual.

According to a report in AP, the accused went on to send text messages to the victim with one of them reading, "you will be fine". "By his actions, the suspect forced the victim to tolerate having unprotected sex with him. In doing so, he restricted her personal freedom and abused the trust she had placed in him," the court stated. Removing Condom During Sexual Intercourse Without Partner’s Consent Is Sex Crime, Says Supreme Court of Canada.

In the recent past, various courts across the globe have also tackled the phenomenon of "stealthing", which can be simply understood as the "non-consensual removal of condoms" during sexual intercourse. In a similar incident that took place in 2018 in Germany, a court in Berlin convicted a police officer of sexual assault. The cop had allegedly his condom during intercourse.

The court not only convicted him but also handed him an eight-month suspension and directed him to pay nearly 3,100 euros to the victim for the damages. Later, the accused's suspended sentence was reduced to six months. In 2017, a study conducted by Yale found that men and women have been victims of stealthing. Stealthing, the Non-Consensual Act of Removing Condom During Sex, Could Land You in Jail in the Philippines.

What Is Stealthing?

In simple terms, "stealthing" takes place when one partner removes a condom during sexual intercourse without the consent of their partner. As per experts, stealthig or "removing a condom during sex without consent" is also considered to be abusive. In 2019, a US study found that 12 percent of women reported experiencing stealthing.

