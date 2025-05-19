London [United Kingdom], May 19 (ANI/ WAM): Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind wearable device capable of continuously scanning the lungs and heart of hospital patients while they rest in bed, offering a revolutionary alternative to CT scans.

The belt-like device, attached around a patient's chest, uses ultrasound and works like a CT scanner. Rather than taking an isolated snapshot, it can produce a series of dynamic, high-resolution images of the heart, lungs and internal organs over time, giving doctors deeper insight into a patient's condition.

Also Read | Who Was Madhuri Gupta? All About Indian Diplomat Who Became Spy After Falling in Love With Pakistani While Working at Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The breakthrough device has been developed at the University of Bath in collaboration with Polish technology company Netrix and is detailed in a recent publication in IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement.

The soft, skin-conforming sensor array is placed directly on a patient's chest and uses sophisticated ultrasound computed tomography (USCT) to generate images of the heart and lungs in real time, tracking changes in organ function and structure continuously over hours or even days.

Also Read | 'Productive Day': Donald Trump Hopes for Ceasefire Progress in Russia-Ukraine War in Monday Calls With Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Currently, patients with conditions such as heart failure, pneumonia, or respiratory distress often require multiple imaging procedures that are intermittent, disruptive, and radiation-intensive. The new device allows for non-invasive, bedside monitoring--minimising the need for transport, improving comfort, and enabling earlier detection of deterioration or recovery.

Crucially, the device is designed with patient comfort in mind. Its soft, flexible materials make it suitable for long-term wear, and its wireless data transmission capabilities allow integration with hospital monitoring systems. Future iterations may even offer AI-assisted analysis for clinicians, identifying warning signs before they're visible to the human eye.

Beyond hospitals, this technology opens the door to remote monitoring in home care settings, particularly for elderly patients or those with chronic cardiopulmonary diseases. It may also reduce the healthcare burden by preventing unnecessary hospital admissions through early intervention. (ANI/ WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)