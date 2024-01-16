New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green OAM shared his delight after relishing Old Delhi delicacies like Chole Bhature, paratha, and jalebi. He also enjoyed a cup of masala tea at Bhupendra's.

In a post shared on X, Philip Green OAM stated, "Made the most of my 1st weekend of 2024 in #Delhi by savouring the delicacies of #OldDelhi -Chole Bhature at Giani's Di Hatti; paratha at Gaya Prasad Shiv Charan Paranthe Wale (since 1872!); Jalebi at Old Famous Jalebi Wala (since 1884!); & masala chai at Bhupendra's. What a blast!"

Earlier on January 8, Philip Green OAM, showcased support for India's 'Vocal for Local' campaign by getting a beard trimmed at Max Hairdresser near his office in Delhi's Tajdar Babar Market. He shared pictures of himself getting a beard trim at the local shop.

In a post shared on X, Philip Green stated, "Got a quick beard trim this morning at Max Hairdresser near the office. Great service! Go Local! #VocalForLocal #AusomeIndia #GoDesi." The idea of the slogan 'Vocal for Local' is to promote local industries and consume local wherever possible.

Earlier in December, Philip Green OAM, said that the two-way trade between India and Australia has grown by more than 50 per cent over the past five years, adding that India is the most consequential relationship.

Emphasising India's paramount significance in their bilateral relations, he expressed his commitment to proactive engagement during his tenure and said that, as Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to India, he is "here to get things done."

In his keynote address at the Asia Society Policy Institute, here in the national capital, he said, "For me, assuming this role as Australia's 22nd High Commissioner to India is the pinnacle of his career. India is the most consequential relationship, at the most critical moment, I have ever worked on. It is a privilege for me to be here today."

Affirming his dedication to advancing the partnership between the countries and echoing the directive he received from the Prime Minister to propel the relationship to new heights, he said, "Our relationship is at the highest point in our history. But I'm not here to rest on laurels. I'm here to get more things done. I'm here to drive the relationship further and to drive it faster. That's what the Prime Minister told me to do when he sent me here." (ANI)

