Dakar (Senegal), Oct 20 (AP) The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Africa has dropped by more than 50 per cent over the last three months, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday, even though less than a quarter of all Africans have been vaccinated.

Despite increased availability of vaccines on the continent, Africa still lags far behind the global average, with only 24 per cent of the population having completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccination compared to 64 per cent worldwide.

“The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is within sight, but as long as Africa lags far behind the rest of the world in reaching widespread protection, there is a dangerous gap which the virus can exploit to come roaring back,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa.

Only three African countries — Liberia, Mauritius and Seychelles — have vaccinated more than 70 per cent of their population.

Rwanda is expected to reach the benchmark soon, and four others also have hit 50 per cent, the WHO said on Thursday.

Once COVID-19 vaccines became available in 2021, Western countries hoarded available supplies, leaving many African countries last in line to receive doses. Some African countries also said that the doses donated by Western countries were sent too close to their expiration dates to be fully utilised.

Africa now has adequate vaccines available, Moeti said on Thursday. But as case numbers have fallen, so too has interest in being vaccinated.

Only 4,281 new cases were reported on the continent last week — about 1.3 per cent of Africa's peak during December 2021, the WHO said.

“Unfortunately, as vaccines have helped avert serious COVID-19 illness, hospitalisation and death, people are less fearful and also less willing to get vaccinated,” Moeti said.

Still, notable progress has been made, according to Aurelia Nguyen, special adviser with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. At the beginning of the year, there were 28 countries in Africa where vaccination rates were below 10 per cent.

“And since the beginning of the year, 22 countries have moved past this milestone,” Nguyen said. “We've got Burkina Faso and Malawi that have become the latest countries to do so. We have Mali that is set to cross the milestone of more than 10 per cent coverage in the coming weeks.” (AP)

