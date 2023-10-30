New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Seventy-sixth Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia commenced today with health ministers and senior delegates from member countries converging in India to deliberate actions to accelerate progress towards achieving health for all.

Welcoming health ministers and delegates, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and chair of the Seventy-sixth Session of the Regional Committee, said, "This gathering holds paramount significance as it provides us with a pivotal platform to oversee regional programmes and pave the way for initiatives that will undeniably shape the future of health architecture. In India, we are following a holistic and inclusive approach. We are expanding health infrastructure, promoting traditional systems of medicine, and providing affordable healthcare to all in alignment with the vision of Universal Health Coverage and the unwavering commitment to leave no one behind."

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh are attending the annual governing body meeting of WHO at the regional level being held in New Delhi.

Noting that the South-East Asian Region comprised 11 countries but is home to more than a quarter of the world's population and a significant burden of disease, Dr Tedros said, "I'm encouraged to see the efforts that SEARO countries are making to combat tuberculosis as the region accounts for nearly half of the world's illness and deaths from this ancient disease. And, to date, 7 of 11 countries in the Region have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease. Under the leadership of Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the Region has made progress in many areas, including disease control and advancing universal health coverage based on the foundation of primary health care".

Calling 2023 a year of transition that marked the end of COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said the year was also one of transformation marked by tremendous achievements based on a deeply held strategic vision and culture shared by Member countries. "Together - at this meeting and beyond - we continue to pursue the Right of every person in the Region to the highest attainable standard of health and well-being, for more than a quarter of humanity," said Dr Khetrapal Singh, who ends her second five-year term as Regional Director on 31 January 2024.

The sessions include a high-level ministerial roundtable on strengthening primary health care as a key element towards achieving universal health coverage. Member countries will advance commitment to continuing efforts to achieve universal health coverage, with a focus on strengthening human resources for health and expanding the availability of essential medicines. Continuing effort to strengthen the health workforce has led to a 30.6% increase in the availability of doctors, nurses and midwives in the WHO South-East Asia Region since 2014.

Member countries will be felicitated for reaching public health goals and crossing disease elimination milestones, many of which are related to regional flagship priorities. The delegates will nominate the next World Health Organization Regional Director for South-East Asia during the sessions. (ANI)

