Geneva [Switzerland], November 3 (ANI): World Health Organisation's South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has congratulated India on the Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday.

"Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced #COVID19 vaccine COVAXIN," Dr Singh said in a tweet.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Approval From WHO.

The WHO on Wednesday granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Earlier, the UN health body panel had sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

Also Read | Russia Plane Crash: 4 Dead After Belarusian Cargo Plane Crashes While Trying To Land in Irkutsk.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)