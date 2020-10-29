Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): A woman in Pakistan's Sargodha was allegedly sold for Rs 5000 by her husband to his friends who gang-raped her for 21 days.

The woman, who is a resident of a village in Sargodha, approached a court to file an FIR against her husband, reported Geo News.

Also Read | US Economy Grew at 33.1% Annual Rate With 7.4% Growth in GDP in 3rd Quarter.

The woman victim stated that she had married the man by choice a year-and-a-half ago

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz Raza has sought a report from the Sargodha District Police Officer and summoned him on November 2, according to Geo News.

Also Read | Bye Bye Corona – World’s First Scientoon Book on Coronavirus Released in India, Know All About It Here.

The senior police officer, on the other hand, has stated that the police was conducting raids to arrest the suspects after the woman filed her complaint. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)