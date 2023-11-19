Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Gujarat State Police detained the Australian spectator who was supporting Palestine and breached security and hugged Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The man has been brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad.

The man who breached the security and entered the field during India vs Australia Final match said, "My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine..."

A security breach took place during the India vs Australia World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a massive security breach, a Palestinian supporter invaded the field and hugged Virat Kohli during the 14th over of India's innings; however, he was quickly removed by the security.

The Palestinian supporter was wearing a T-shirt with a free Palestine slogan and a mask with a Palestinian flag colour theme as he invaded the field during the ongoing final match.

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise assault on southern Israel. Hamas launched at least 5,000 rockets from Gaza, killing around 1,400 Israelis. Hamas also took many Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded with retaliatory strikes and declared war on Hamas the following day. The Israeli military began an offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

Amid deafening noise at a full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

