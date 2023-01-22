Ottawa [Canada], January 21 (ANI): The Pashtuns, Baloch and Sindhi communities in Canada organised the 119th birth anniversary of Saen GM Syed in Canada. The event was hosted by World Sindhi Congress, the Baluch Sarmachar reported.

Also known as the founder of modern Sindhi Nationalism, Sayed was born on January 17, 1904, and grew up in Sann of Sindh Province of what is now Pakistan. And the event was organised to remember his life struggle, according to the same report.

Also Read | Nikki Haley Accused of Plotting a Bid To Become Former US President Donald Trump's Vice-President.

The Baluch Sarmachar report said that his vision of Sindh and the world was deeply inspired and modelled by Sufism and the political atmosphere of the Indian Subcontinent. He also laid the foundation for the idea of independent Sindh and the movement called the Sindhudesh Tehreek to gain freedom through peaceful means, according to the Baluch Sarmachar report.

The same report claimed that he was the author of sixty books on the history of Sindh, politics, Sufism, and the teachings of Shah Latif Bhittai, and had spent 30 years in prison.

Also Read | China Lifts Zero-COVID-19 Policy To Eradicate Tibetans Out of Tibet, Says Report.

On the other hand amid police atrocities, Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), organised rallies in different parts of Sindh Pakistan.

Police used teargas shells and firing to stop peaceful JSFM convoys when they reached the town of Sann, the birthplace of Syed. Many people were injured in the incident.

Thousands of Sindh-loving families along with their innocent children joined the caravans from different cities of Sindh through wagons and buses. On vehicles of convoys taken out from different cities by JSFM, banners of "No China Go China", "CPEC corridor project rejected", "Aliens should be expelled from Sindh" etc., were displayed along with the national flag of Sindhudesh.

Slogans for "Free forcibly disappeared Sindhi and Baloch national workers and stop the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls" were also written.

The JSFM caravan broke the barriers set up by the Pakistani state machinery and travelled from across Sindh to reach Sunshahr Dadu, where young men and women along with innocent children visited the shrine of their beloved leader and laid floral wreaths on his grave and paid homage with the national anthem of Sindhudesh followed by the national salute.

On the other hand, Sindh Freedom Movement Central Chairman Sohail Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi, General Secretary Ghulam Hussain Shabrani, Amar Azadi, Sudhu Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi and Parh Sindhu jointly stated that the state attack has taken place on the political heart of Sindh and it will be remembered as a black day in our history."Today's atrocities by the state of Pakistan on Sindhi people will be appropriately responded to by the people of Sindh at the appropriate time," said Sohail Abro in a statement.

JSFM central leadership further added that the attack on Sann and state violence on national workers are considered an attack on Sindh.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)