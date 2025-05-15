World News | World Uyghur Congress Intensifies Advocacy Efforts in Brussels Ahead of EU-China Human Rights Dialogue

Munich [Germany], May 15 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has intensified its advocacy efforts in Europe, sharing a video update on the social media platform X detailing their recent visit to Brussels.

The trip, led by WUC's Vice President Zumretay Arkin, aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights abuses faced by the Uyghur population in East Turkestan, ahead of the upcoming EU-China Human Rights Dialogue.

The post said, "The WUC Vice President Zumret Erkin spoke about WUC's advocacy trip to Brussels ahead of the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue, highlighting WUC's efforts to raise #Uyghur voices within the EU Parliament."

In the video, Arkin emphasised the importance of the advocacy meetings held over two days with members of the European Parliament and the European Commission.

"We're here to bring the voice of the Uyghur people within the European Parliament and to raise awareness on the Uyghur genocide," she said.

Discussions centred on several pressing human rights concerns, including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, individual cases of persecution, forced labour, forced sterilisation, and the broader issues of gender, women's rights, and children's rights under the Chinese government's policies in the region.

Arkin also highlighted the intersection of environmental and human rights issues during a recent conference held at the European Parliament. The event brought together Uyghur and Tibetan activists to discuss ecological destruction caused by the Chinese government's infrastructure projects.

"We just left a conference in the European Parliament with Tibetan activists on the eco-side of Tibet, on the construction of hydroelectric dams which are ruining the Tibetan plateau and rivers," Arkin explained.

"Eco-side is also happening in East Turkestan," she said, emphasising the need for continued solidarity between oppressed communities. She added, "We're here to stand in solidarity with our Tibetan allies to see how we can foster solidarity further and build our movement stronger."

The WUC's advocacy campaign is part of broader efforts to bring international attention to the plight of the Uyghur people and seek meaningful action from global institutions. Uyghurs in China face severe challenges, including mass surveillance, forced assimilation, arbitrary detention in re-education camps, and cultural suppression.

Religious practices are restricted, and reports indicate forced labour and sterilisation. These actions have drawn global condemnation, with some labelling them as crimes against humanity or even genocide by international standards. (ANI)

