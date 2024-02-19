Munich [Germany], February 19 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress has raised the issue of human rights violations by China in Xinjiang at the recently concluded Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Dolkon Isa, the President of the World Uyghur Congress participated in the event where several other diplomats, journalists, representatives of major NGOs and dignitaries from around the world took part in the three-day long event.

After the end of MSC, Isa in a social media post on 'X' said that "The @MunSecConf has ended. I had the opportunity to attend different discussions attended by world diplomats, NGOs, politicians, and others. Important discussions around security, and global order took place. We also hosted our own Meshrep on the Margins".

Similarly, the MSC also acted as the forum to discuss diverse cultures and the World Uyghur Congress took the matter to social media platform 'X' stating, "Yesterday, on the margins of the @MunSecConf, the WUC together with @NEDemocracy Co-hosted a Meshrep event, highlighting the need for preservation of our culture, and the importance of cross-movement solidarity. Thank you to the NGOs, journalists, politicians, and other allies who came and participated. A special thanks to the musicians, artists and the dance group."

Dolkon Isa asked a crucial question to a Qatari diplomat on China's double standards, position on global conflicts around the world.

"On one side, China is locking up millions of #Uyghurs, and on the other, it's appearing to support Palestinians and other Muslims. How honest is their attitude?" he asked.

Later, in a statement given to ANI Isa stated, ''Important discussions took place at the Munich Security Conference this year, especially authoritarian trends that are undermining our global security, in light of Navalny's death (Russian Opposition leader)."

"China was also on the agenda. However, the MSC failed to meaningfully address gross human rights violations, such as the Uyghur genocide that is the direct result of authoritarian trends. Instead, Wang Yi was denying the Uyghur genocide, and the entire room was applauding him over China's economic development over the last decades. China's threat to the international order was not addressed. This is a failed opportunity'," he added.

Moreover, Dolkun Isa also met with Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

They discussed the human rights situation in Xinjiang. He thanked the leaders for their support of democracy, human rights and security. (ANI)

