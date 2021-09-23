Khabarovsk [Russia], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The wreckage of what is believed to be the disappeared An-26 plane was found on Thursday near the Spartak ski resort in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, a source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the An-26 plane with six people on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of Khabarovsk. Bad weather is believed to be the main cause of the incident.

"Presumably, the wreckage of the plane has been found at the territory of the Spartak ski base. The clouds are dissipating, the visibility is improving. The Mi-8 (search and rescue helicopter) plans to land, the rescuers are looking for a landing site," the source said. (ANI/Sputnik)

