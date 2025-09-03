Beijing [China], September 3 (ANI): China on Wednesday held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country as "unstoppable," assured its commitment to peaceful development.

"China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi Jinping said.

Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the "right side of history" and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

"Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi Jinping said.

Xi demanded that the military provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

He urged the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to build itself into world-class forces and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Chinese President then called on nations across the world to eliminate the cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring.

"Common security can only be safeguarded when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony, and mutually support one another," he said.

China observes September 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II. (ANI)

