Tianjin, September 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shared light moments ahead of the SCO Summit's plenary session. The leaders were seen holding discussions and having a conversation in a pull aside.

President Putin and Prime Minister Modi greeted each other with a warm hug, after which they walked towards the stage for a family photo of the SCO members. The interaction between PM Modi and President Putin came ahead of their bilateral meeting which is scheduled to take place after the plenary session. PM Narendra Modi To Address Plenary Session of SCO Summit in Tianjin; To Hold Bilateral Meet With Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Sunday. PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century. SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Agree To Promote People-to-People Exchanges.

PM Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping

Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/K1eKVoHCvv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a candid interaction as the world leaders arrived at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. pic.twitter.com/d3wzxh833d — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of peace and tranquility in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)