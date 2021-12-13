Beijing [China], December 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual meeting on December 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 15 from Beijing will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via videoconference," Sputnik quoted Hua as saying.

Also Read | US Shooting: One Dead, 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting, Says Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The diplomat did not provide any further details.

Amid escalating tensions with the West, China and Russia are strengthening ties.

Also Read | Indonesia: Mount Semeru Volcanic Eruption Raises Alert for Other Active Volcanos in the Country.

On foreign policy, Beijing and Moscow share similar approaches to Iran, Syria and Venezuela, and recently revived a push to lift United Nations sanctions on North Korea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)