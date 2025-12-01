Shizuoka [Japan], December 1 (ANI): Yamaha Motor held the "World Technician Grand Prix" at its HQ in Shizuoka Prefecture.

It aims to keep a high level of mechanical skill. From 19 countries, 22 mechanics who are winners of each country's preliminary contest participated.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah Sri Lanka Death Toll: 334 Dead, 370 Missing Following Cyclonic Storm Wreaks Havoc in Country.

Yasushi Hanakura from Yamaha Motor said, "Yamaha Motor organises to raise the capability of technicians with sales shops. It aims to get credibility to be aware of customers. Recently, electronic control bikes have been increasing. Diagnostic technology for repairing has become a high-level of PC use. In this event the skill to utilize such a diagnosis tool is important.

Participants are challenged to 2 competitions.

Also Read | US Shooting: 4 Die, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting During a Family Gathering in Northern California's Stockton (Watch Video).

Diagnose the vehicle's trouble and repair it. In this competition, skills of detecting and using tools are checked by a judge.

Response to customers is another check point. To inform about detecting and repairing results is important to cultivate trustful relationships between customers.

Mechanic from Vietnam, Chau Chi Hai, said, "For the preparation of this grand prix I made practice, my skill rose to a higher level. Through this event Vietnamese mechanics raise their level".

Thinakorn Kawee, Mechanic from Thailand, "Especially in Thailand Yamaha Technical Academy is important. It provides training about each model's integral information and main function. Yamaha set the standard of nationwide service center's technician".

Motofumi Shitara, CEO, Yamaha Motor, "I sincerely hope that each of you will take the experience gained here back to your respective countries and become role models for as a Yamaha technician".

Through this event Yamaha Motor brings up "Doctor of Motorbike". Continuous effort is made to keep a high level and reliable vehicle brand. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)