Kiev [Ukraine], July 15 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, signed a law suspending the Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use of anti-personnel mines for the country.

A law on the legalisation of multiple citizenship was also signed.

In addition, Zelensky also announced in his Telegram channel that he had instructed Ukrainian officials to "immediately work out and adopt all by-laws to implement these laws." (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

