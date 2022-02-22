Kyiv [Ukraine], February 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in connection with the statements made at the meeting of the Russian Security Council, he had held urgent consultations with the German and French leaders, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, and also convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with @EmmanuelMacron and @OlafScholz and convened the National Security and Defense Council," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Also Read | Truth Social: Donald Trump Launches His Twitter-Alike App on iOS After Banned From All Social Media Platforms.

Minutes earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the NSDC meeting was scheduled for 18:00 GMT. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)