Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 3 (ANI): The iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata could become the witness to another classic T20 World Cup contest between South Africa and New Zealand, a rivalry which has been marked by some extremely close finishes, memorable knocks and clutch spells in the history of this tournament.

Either South Africa or New Zealand will get another shot at their maiden T20 World Cup title when they lock horns in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd in Kolkata on Tuesday. Over the years, both sides have treated fans to some absolute classics in the T20 World Cup. Here is a look at all their T20 World Cup clashes, all of which South Africa won.

-T20 World Cup 2007: Kemp's fiery 89* powers SA to 159 runs

Proteas elected to field first, and their bowling justified this decision. Despite a 68-run stand between Lou Vincent (32) and Brendon McCullum (38), the Kiwis lost regular wickets, with Morne Morkel rocking them with a four-over spell of 4/17. But a resistance by Craig McMillan (48* in 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes) pushed them from 153/8.

The Proteas lost their dangerous top-order of skipper Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs and AB de Villiers for just 45 runs in 7.1 overs, before Justin Kemp (89* in 56 balls, with six fours and four sixes) pulled out a counter-attack with Mark Boucher (23 in 23 balls, with two fours), stitching a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket. Kemp stayed unbeaten till the end with Shaun Pollock (16* in 11 balls, with a six) to take Proteas home with six wickets and five balls in hand.

-T20 World Cup 2009: Roelof van der Merwe contains Kiwis despite McCullum's fifty

A low-scoring classic that panned out at Lord's. NZ put SA to bat first, and spells from Ian Butler (2/13), Nathan McCullum (1/18) and Jacob Oram (0/30) kept SA restricted to 128/7 in 20 overs, with skipper Graeme Smith (33 in 35 balls, with four boundaries) emerging as top-scorer, posting a 49-run stand for the opening wicket with Jacques Kallis (24 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six).

In the run-chase, NZ was down at 2/26 in 3.3 overs, but Brendon McCullum (57 in 54 balls, with six fours) and Ross Taylor (22 in 31 balls, with two fours) stitched a 56-run stand that put them forward, only for Merwe to send them both back. SA was 93/4 in 17 overs. With Jacob Oram and Scott Styris at the crease, NZ was left with 15 runs to chase in the final over bowled by Wayne Parnell. With four needed off the final ball, Oram (24* in 18 balls, with two fours) was run out by the SA captain while going for a non-existent third. SA sealed a one-run win in a Lord's classic.

-T20 World Cup 2010: Morkel brothers star in Barbados win

South Africa elected to bat first at Barbados, with Kallis (31 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) being the aggressor in the 40-run opening stand with skipper Smith. Despite being restricted to 55/2 in 7.5 overs, Gibbs (30 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes) and AB de Villiers (47* in 39 balls, with a four and two sixes) continued a controlled onslaught with a 42-run stand for the third wicket. Later, Albie Morkel arrived at the crease to join de Villiers in the 14th over, slamming an 18-ball 40, with five sixes to power SA to 170/4 in 20 overs.

The Proteas chase was interrupted by regular wickets by Morne Morkel (2/27), Johan Botha (2/23), Charl Langeveldt (2/39) and Dale Steyn (1/25), and the Proteas were left 13 runs short at 157/7, with Jesse Ryder (33 in 28 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Nathan McCullum (26* in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) being the top run-getters. Albie walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award.

-T20 World Cup 2014: Duminy masterclass, Steyn four-fer propels SA to two-run win at Chattogram

At Chattogram, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. SA was reduced to 42/3 in 6.4 overs, but a 55-run stand between Hashim Amla (41 in 40 balls, with two fours) and Jean-Paul Duminy stabilised the innings a bit. Even when wickets fell around, Duminy kept going, scoring 86* in 43 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. Tim Southee and Corey Anderson took two wickets each.

In the run-chase, NZ responded strongly with a 57-run stand between Martin Guptill (22 in 25 balls, with three fours) and Kane Williamson (51 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 51-run stand for the third between between Kane and Ross Taylor (62 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) put them on the track. With seven needed in the final over, Steyn delivered a death-overs masterclass, taking three wickets and giving away just four runs. He removed Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum and Ross in the final over, removing Nathan and Ross when NZ needed three runs in two balls.

-T20 World Cup 2026: Jansen, Markram star at Ahmedabad win

In one of the first marquee clashes of the group stage at Ahmedabad, South Africa opted to bowl first. Jansen (4/40) was sensational with the ball, reducing NZ to 64/4. A 74-run stand between Mark Chapman (48 in 26 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (32 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) stabilised the innings, and James Neesham (23* in 15 balls, with three fours) played a cameo to take NZ to 175/7 in 20 overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, skipper Markram (86* in 44 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) led the chase from the front, sealing the match with seven wickets and 17 balls left. (ANI)

