Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos after holding talks with US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: YouTube/WEF)

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as insufficient progress in establishing a special tribunal on Russian aggression at the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying justice was being delayed.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, shortly after holding a closed-door meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Also Read | Oscar Nominations 2026: 'Homebound' Misses International Feature Nod; List of 3 Indian Films To Ever Make the Cut.

"Too often in Europe something else is more urgent than justice," Zelenskyy said, pointing to the lack of movement on the proposed mechanism.

"There is still no real progress on establishing a special tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine, against the Ukrainian people," he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims Credit for Averting India-Pakistan Conflict at Davos 'Board of Peace' Launch.

Zelenskyy noted that while multiple discussions had taken place, tangible steps had not followed. "Many meetings have taken place but still Europe hasn't reached even the point of having a home for the tribunal, with staff and actual work happening inside."

"What's missing, time or political will?" he asked.

However, Zelenskyy said he remained "grateful" for ongoing cooperation with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends.

The remarks came as Zelenskyy and Trump held talks on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos, with Russia's war in Ukraine remaining a key focus of discussions at the summit.

According to CNN, the meeting concluded after lasting around an hour. The Ukrainian Presidency had earlier said the talks between the two leaders were underway before later confirming the meeting had ended.

After the closed-door interaction, Zelenskyy's communications advisor said he had a "good meeting" with Trump in Davos on Thursday.

Trump later told reporters the meeting had gone well but said there is still "a ways to go" toward ending the war with Russia. "The war has to end," he said as he emerged from the meeting with Zelenskyy. "We hope it's going to end. There are a lot of people being killed."

The meeting took place amid indications that efforts to end the conflict may be reaching a critical phase. Negotiations aimed at ending the conflict were "down to one issue," US envoy Steve Witkoff said, according to CNN. A European official separately confirmed to the network that the issue was related to territory.

With the meeting concluding, attention is now set to shift to the next steps in the diplomatic process, with Trump officials expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next as part of efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement. "It's an ongoing process," Trump said. "Everybody wants to have the war end."

Alongside these discussions on Ukraine, Trump also used the Davos platform to formally launch his "Board of Peace" initiative, signing the charter for the new body at the World Economic Forum and describing it as a major step towards global conflict resolution.

Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making", Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," and added, "And we're all stars."

In his opening remarks, Trump said, "Just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it," but claimed "many good things are happening" and threats worldwide "are really calming down."

Linking the initiative to his broader diplomatic engagements, Trump said his administration was "settling eight wars" and claimed that "a lot of progress" had been made towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump said, "We have a lot of great people that want to join," and defended the inclusion of Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders, saying he wanted "everybody" who was powerful and could "get the job done."

Trump also linked the initiative to his approach on Iran and claimed it played a role in securing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. "If we didn't do that, there was no chance of making peace," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's presence in Davos came as Trump voiced frustration over the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done," Trump said. "And if they don't, they're stupid -- that goes for both of them." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)