World's First Digital Watch by Hamilton is Coming Back with Updates

Nevada [USA], Mar 19 (ANI): Hamilton, which announced the world's first digital watch, is all set to introduce an updated version of the iconic wristwatch in May. In an official tweet, Hamilton wrote, "A star returns! Hamilton presents the PSR. In 1970, Hamilton announced the world's first digital watch - a brand new way to tell time. In May, we're bringing back a legend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking milestone."The Hamilton PSR will be available in a stainless steel version and one with yellow gold coating. The watch is listed at CHF 745 (approximately USD 761) for the stainless steel version and CHF 995 (approximately USD 1,017). (ANI)

