Bengaluru, May 3: President of the Bengaluru city district unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) - a pro-Kannada organisation lodged a police complaint against singer Sonu Nigam, saying that his statements have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community, incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka, and are likely to provoke violence.

This complaint was lodged against the renowned singer Sonu Nigam for allegedly making objectionable and emotionally provocative statements during a musical event held on April 25- 26 at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru, which falls under your police station's jurisdiction. Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, submitted the complaint. ‘Please Treat It With Caution’: Sonu Nigam Falls Victim to Identity Theft on Social Media, Warns Fans of Online Imposters.

"This complaint is lodged against the renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam for making objectionable and emotionally provocative statements during a musical event held on April 25, 26, at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru, which falls under your police station's jurisdiction. His statements have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community, incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka, and are likely to provoke violence. A video of Shri Sonu Nigam's statement has gone viral, causing widespread outrage among millions of Kannadigas across the state," reads the complaint.

"On April 25, 26, during a musical event at East Point College, it is reported that a student requested Sonu Nigam to sing a Kannada song. In response, Nigam made an objectionable statement, saying, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada, this is exactly why the incident happened in Pahalgam." He referenced the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, where 26 tourists were killed. By linking a simple request to sing a Kannada song to a terrorist act, Nigam insulted the Kannadiga community and equated their cultural pride and linguistic identity with violence and intolerance," the complaint further said.

These statements were recorded in a video that has gone viral on social media and has been reported by various news channels, leading to widespread anger among Kannadigas and raising concerns about potential attacks on Kannadigas in different parts of the country. "Shri Sonu Nigam's statements are objectionable, divisive, and harmful to communal harmony. They violate the following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023." Sonu Nigam Halts Performance As Students Throw Stones and Plastic Bottles at Him During Delhi College Concert, Singer Requests ‘Aisa Na Kariye’ (Watch Video).

The complaint further reads, "Sonu Nigam's statements have caused severe distress to the Kannadiga community. By equating a simple cultural request to sing a Kannada song with a terrorist act, Shri Nigam has portrayed Kannadigas as intolerant or violent, which is contrary to their peace-loving and harmonious nature. His statement risks sparking linguistic unrest in Karnataka, a state known for its diversity. Coming from a public figure like Shri Sonu Nigam, who has a vast following, such statements create a negative perception of Kannadigas and foster division among communities, endangering communal harmony."

"In this regard, I request that a complaint be registered against Shri Sonu Nigam under BNS Sections 352(1), 351(2), and 353 for promoting enmity, criminal defamation, and outraging linguistic sentiments, and that appropriate legal action be taken. I urge you to thoroughly investigate this incident, collect video evidence from the event, and record statements from witnesses present at East Point College on April 30, 2025, to ensure justice for the Kannadiga community and prevent such divisive statements in the future.

"I am ready to fully cooperate during the investigation and provide additional information if required. I kindly request that you take immediate action on this serious offense to safeguard the harmony and unity of our society. Yours faithfully, Dharmaraj A., District President, Bengaluru District, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Bengaluru." Kannadigas and Kannada cinema artists are outraged against the singer on social media. Pro-Kannada organizations have demanded that Sonu Nigam apologize. The insistence on banning them has also been heard. Sonu Nigam has shown a lot of love for Kannada, so some of the fans also said that he must be given one more chance to apologize instead of banning.

