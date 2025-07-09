Mumbai, July 9: Mumbai Police have registered a case against Bollywood singer and songwriter Yasser Desai and two others for allegedly performing a life threatening stunt by climbing the edge of the Bandra Worli Sea Link, officials said on Wednesday. A video showing the singer standing on the edge of the sea link bridge has been widely circulated on social media platforms. According to the officials, an onlooker had seen him climbing on the edge of the sea link bridge and two of his associates shooting the performance. After performing the stunt, the group left the bridge in their car. Yasser Desai Lands in Legal Trouble: Singer Booked for Public Safety Violation After Video of Him Shooting on Bandra-Worli Sea Link Goes Viral.

The onlooker, who had also recorded the incident, sent the video to the Mumbai Police following which they tried to locate the car with the help of its number plate. During the investigation, it came to light that the man standing on the edge of the bridge was singer Desai, the official said. Gajraj Rao Reunites With ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ Team; Shares Joyful Moments With Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Others.

Yasser Desai Booked for Performing Dangerous Stunt

Shocking visuals from #Bandra #Worli Sea Link! The man seen trying to jump appears to be singer #YasserDesai. If it's a mental health crisis, I hope he's safe & gets help. But if it's a stunt, it endangered lives & public order.@CPMumbaiPolice - @MumbaiPolice must take action. pic.twitter.com/N70K8BVu1H — Furkan Shaikh (@Furkanrshaikh) July 8, 2025

The Bandra police here on Tuesday registered a case against the singer and his two associates under sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way), 281 (rash driving), 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said. The police were trying to contact the singer and his two associates for further legal action in the case, the official said.

