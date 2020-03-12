Youth Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping Minor in South Goa

Panaji (South Goa) (India), Mar 12 (ANI): Goa Police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in South Goa, said Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police."Melwyn Anthony Fernandes has been arrested for kidnapping and raping a minor," Kumar said while adding that the girl knew the youth.After the incident, the girl narrated her trauma to her parents who took her to a district hospital.The girl was brought to the hospital with injuries on her body when she narrated the incident to the police.On the basis of her complaint, the Maina-Curtorim police station had registered an offence of kidnapping and rape.The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act, Goa Children's Act and other related sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

