Muzaffarnagar, May 9 (PTI) A youth was arrested in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar's Kidwai Nagar on Saturday, police said.

He was arrested after almost four months of the incident.

Police said the girl was raped by the accused, identified as Nadeem, on January 16. He has been on the run since then, they said.

