YSRCP Govt Should Give Rs 5,000 Aid to Poor, Demands TDP

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday demanded that the YSRCP government in the state should give Rs 5,000 as aid to every poor family in the state even as the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 continues in the country.TDP MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao said, "We are giving vegetables to 1500 people, and masks to 500 persons. All these are poor people and dependent on daily labour. Today the state government is not providing anything for the poor in the state.""In fact, the Kerala government is giving Rs 1000 aid along with Central government aid of Rs 1000. Likewise, the Telangana government is giving Rs 500 aid along with Central government aid of Rs 1000. But Andhra Pradesh government is not giving any additional aid. Further, the Central government aid of Rs 1000 is being distributed not by the village volunteers but by those candidates who are contesting in local body elections. It is shameful. We demand the state government to give Rs 5000 to every poor family," he added.Naga Jagadeeswara Rao distributed essential commodities and masks to poor people in Yanadula Palem village in Anakapalle Mandal. (ANI)

