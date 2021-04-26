Renault India on Monday officially announced prices of the 2021 Triber for the Indian market. The updated Triber MPV is priced in the country from Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It now comes in dual-tone colours and new features. It will be available in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with both manual and automatic transmissions. The car gets cosmetic updates and new features inside out while the mechanical front remains unchanged. Renault, Nissan & Datsun Cars To Become Expensive From April 1, 2021.

Feature-wise, it is loaded with steering wheel mounted audio controls, driver seat height adjust, dual-tone exteriors across all colour options, new exterior body colours, LED turn indicator, and more. It is important to note that the top-end models of the MPV get 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, climate control and more.

Renault Triber (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The mechanical front of the car remains unchanged. It continues to use the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor which comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional AMT transmission. The petrol mill produces 70 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures.

As far as the prices are concerned, the 2021 Renault Triber is priced from Rs 5.30 lakh. The top-of-the-line RZX AMT model costs Rs 7.65 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The French automaker recently clocked a sales milestone of 75,000 units in the country.

