New Delhi, August 4: Hero Mavrick 440 has been discontinued in India and is no longer available for sale. The Mavrick 440 was launched in India in early 2024. With this model, Hero MotoCorp tried entering the retro-styled roadster segment, offering customers looks, features, specifications, and more. However, due to the declining sales, the Indian two-wheeler maker discontinued its biggest product from the Indian market.

Hero Mavrick 440, despite being the most significant and premium launch of Hero MotoCorp, witnessed the sale of very few units. In the last three months, the two-wheeler maker stopped manufacturing new models of Mavrick 440 and stopped taking new bookings or dispatching the motorcycle to the dealers, marking the official discontinuation.

Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued in India; Here's Everything to Know

Hero Mavrick 440 is the most expensive bike Hero MotoCorp offers. It was launched in February 2024 with a 4400cc powerful TORQX oil-cooled long-stroke engine, which produced 36 Nm of peak torque and 26 bhp power. It offered Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp projects, LCD speedometer, smartphone connectivity and many other features. Hero Mavrick 440 price in India started at INR 1,99,000 for the base variant, INR 2,14,000 for the mid variant, and the top variant cost INR 2,24,000. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Hero Mavrick 440 was designed to challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield and Triumph Motorcycles in the retro-styled roadster segment. It was launched to rival bikes like Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 models and Harley-Davidson 440X. Despite a powerful launch, the bike started seeing less and less customer demand.

Hero Mavrick 440 Massive Sales Drop

Hero Mavrick 440 sales from April to December 2024 were only 3,214 units, according to a report by Autocar India. This is the first nine months of FY2025 sales data since its official launch last year. However, the company sold 8,974 Harley X440S units. According to a new report, the sale of the bike started seeing a decline by January 2025 to 50 units. Since April 2025, the company has seen a decrease in bike sales. Despite the Hero Mavrick 440 discontinuation, the bike is listed on the official website.

