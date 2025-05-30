New Delhi, May 30: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India with notable upgrades in the design and functionality. The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with new colourways and new graphics. It is now available in Metallic Moondust Grey, Lime Green and Candy Lime Green. Overall, the bike remains the same as the 2024 model, including the powertrain. It continues the diamond-type frame and maintains the sporty look.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 price in India starts at INR 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will deliver the updated model in the first week of June 2025. The sports bike comes with new project headlamps and has a larger floating windscreen. Further, It has improved tyre tread patterns to offer better grip while riding on the roads. Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New VW Hatchback Launched in India.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has not changed mechanically. It carries the same 296cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine capable of producing a maximum of 38.9 bhp power at 11,000 rpm and can achieve 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000. The sports bike is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic fork with 120 mm travel and a mono-shock at the rear with 132 mm travel. Overall, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 offers a balanced riding experience and needed power. Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Honda Street-Naked Bike Launched in India.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 2025 model comes with 290 mm front petal disc and 220 mm rear petal disc for braking. The braking is further supported by dual-channel ABS, which offers stable performance and control. With the specifications, features, and price range, the bike will be complete with Yamaha R3, Aprilia RS 457 and KTM RC 390.

